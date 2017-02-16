Yellowknife RCMP are cautioning city residents to lock their cars following two recent incidents involving "suspicious activity," including vehicles being illegally entered.

On Feb. 7, at around 5 a.m., police were called to the Borden area where they tracked a suspect and apprehended him.

They found tracks to 30 to 40 vehicles — "an apparent attempt to gain entry to vehicles," according to an RCMP press release.

A 22-year-old male suspect remains in custody with charges pending and a court date of Feb. 28.

Vehicles illegally entered in Niven Lake area

Over a week later, on Feb. 15, also at about 5 a.m., police were called about suspicious activity in the Niven Lake area, where they apprehended two suspects.

"It appeared that several vehicles had been entered illegally, properties were trespassed and snow machines were tampered with," according to the release.

A 22-year-old Yellowknife man has been charged with theft under $5,000, 10 counts of trespassing at night, two counts of failure to comply with a probation order and three counts of motor vehicle theft (snowmobile).

The second suspect, also a 22-year-old man, has been released from police custody with charges pending and a court date of March 28.

The RCMP is reminding people to: