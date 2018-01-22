Yellowknife RCMP say they received fewer calls for service last year compared to 2016.

According to its year-end statistics report, the number of calls to RCMP dropped by 14 per cent.

Assaults went down by 10 per cent in that same time period and drug possession dropped by 28 per cent. Meanwhile, drug trafficking charges rose by nearly 30 per cent.

There were 241 calls for service in relation to impaired driving compared to 208 in the previous year, up 16 per cent.

Some bylaw violations also down

There were also fewer bylaw occurrences and violations in that same time. Some parking violations were down, such as parking at an expired meter, parking in a no-parking zone and parking on the sidewalk.

However, other traffic violations increased, like not stopping at stop signs, speeding, seatbelt violations and driving without insurance or a drivers licence.