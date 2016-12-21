Yellowknife RCMP are asking for the public's help locating a missing teen last seen two days ago.

Ethan Moses, 17, was last seen on Monday at the Capitol Theatre in downtown Yellowknife, according to an RCMP press release sent out on Wednesday afternoon.

Moses is described as being about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 150 to 160 pounds. He is of Aboriginal descent, with black hair, brown eyes and a slim build.

"If you have seen Ethan Moses, please contact Yellowknife RCMP," says the release.

Anyone with information can contact the Yellowknife detachment at 867-669-1111, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at http://www.nwtnutips.com.