Yellowknife RCMP have asked for the public's help in identifying and locating two suspects in an alleged assault that occurred earlier this week.

According to a news release, a teenage female was allegedly assaulted on Monday, May 8, at approximately 8:00 a.m., in the area of 51st Avenue and 47th Street in downtown Yellowknife.

The victim was taken to Stanton Territorial Hospital, where she was later released.

The news release describes two suspects: a male in his mid-to-late 20s wearing black pants, a black sweater, and a dark hat backwards; and a woman, wearing a sweater described as black on the torso and red on the arms.

Police are asking anyone with information about the two suspects or who may have witnessed the incident to contact Yellowknife RCMP at (867) 669-1111; or anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at nwtnutips.com, or by texting nwtnutips to 274637.

In the release, RCMP spokesperson Marie York-Condon said that the incident appears to be isolated and the police do "not consider public safety to be at risk at this time."