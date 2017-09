Alexis Christian was reported missing Friday. (RCMP)

Yellowknife police are asking the public to help find 16-year-old Alexis Christian.

She was reporting missing on Friday, police said, after she had left home on foot Wednesday evening at about 9:30 and had not returned.

Christian is described as Indigenous with brown hair, brown eyes and possibly wearing a blue and gray striped shirt and black leggings.

RCMP ask that anyone with information contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.