A man and a woman are facing charges after RCMP found and seized a restricted firearm from a Yellowknife hotel.

Police executed a search warrant early Thursday morning at the hotel and seized the weapon.

Anatoly Eichmann, 28, and Jamie Haward, 21, both have been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless storage of a firearm.

Eichmann remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. Haward was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 14.

The investigation is ongoing. Yellowknife RCMP ask anyone with information to call 867-669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.