Yellowknife RCMP, with assistance from the N.W.T. RCMP federal investigations unit, arrested and charged a man in relation to an internal theft of diamonds from Diavik Diamond Mines Inc.

Samson Mkhitaryan, 39, of Yellowknife, is charged with two counts of theft over $5,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 17.

According to a police statement, the company reported a suspected theft of diamonds to the RCMP in February.

The subsequent investigation led to Mkhitaryan's arrest, and the recovery of the diamonds.

"It is important to recognize the quick actions of the diamond company and investigation by RCMP led to the successful recovery of the diamonds," RCMP spokesperson Marie York-Condon said in a news release on Wednesday.

The charges have not been proven in court.