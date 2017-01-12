An organization that began as an outlet of support for LGBTQ youth is now expanding to help queer adults, a demographic that can be easily overlooked, according to some people in the community.

The Rainbow Coalition of Yellowknife opened a youth centre in the summer, offering peer counselling, support groups for parents of queer or trans youth, addictions support, as well as play groups for children whose parents want to show their acceptance of all genders and identities.

This month, the group continues to grow, now expanding past its initial goal of helping LGBTQ youth, and branching out to help adults.

Brasseur, 24, is a co-founder of the Rainbow Coalition of Yellowknife. They identifies as 'non-binary', meaning they fits outside the gender binary of 'man' or 'woman'. That's why Brasseur uses the pronoun they instead of she or he. (Alyssa Mosher/CBC)

"There's this misunderstanding that things like coming out or feeling safe at home or bullying… are all kind of like, youth issues, when in reality LGBTQ adults often are also experiencing those issues with much less support than youth," said Jacq Brasseur, co-founder of the coalition.

While some of the programs at the centre, likes the addictions support group, have been open to adults, Brasseur says the new weekly group will be a way for LGBTQ adults to talk to each other about whatever they'd like.

'Sober space' needed for adults

Lauren Gostick, 26, who moved from Toronto to Yellowknife with her partner about a year ago, says there are few visibly "safe spaces" available for LGBTQ adults to meet and socialize.

"It's hard to meet other queer folk unless you walk around with a sign saying, 'I'm looking for queer buddies to hang out with,'" Gostick said.

She says many people end up relying on the pubs and bars in town, but says that doesn't work for everyone.

She says that's where the Rainbow Youth Centre comes in.

A look at a portion of the Rainbow Youth Centre in downtown Yellowknife. Executive Director Jacq Brasseur says though the group's main mandate is to support youth, it's looking to create an open, safe space where everyone feels comfortable. (CBC)

"For older queers who might be trying to abstain from drinking or value a sober space to meet people that they identify with in a community, the Rainbow Youth Centre is so vital to that.

"I think that kind of peer support is really valuable no matter what age you are."

Gostick says though the group's main mandate is to help youth in Yellowknife, it wants to have a space where everyone feels comfortable and has the support they need.

Every Thursday night, the Rainbow Youth Centre, located at 5112 52 Street in downtown Yellowknife, will offer support groups for LGBTQ adults starting at 7 p.m. MT.