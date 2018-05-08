Fire in women's change room at Yellowknife pool deemed suspicious
Yellowknife firefighters and RCMP officers investigated a small fire in the women's change room at the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool on Monday night.
Firefighters, RCMP investigated small blaze at Ruth Inch Memorial Pool on Monday night
Swimmers enjoying a dip at the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool in Yellowknife Monday night were interrupted by a small fire.
The blaze at the pool resulted from a dispenser being lit on fire in the women's change room, according to an email from Kerry Penney, the city's director of Policy, Communications and Economic Development.
Penney said the Yellowknife Fire Department ventilated the building of smoke and remained on the scene for approximately an hour and a half.
RCMP officers were also called to investigate as the fire was deemed suspicious, said Penney.
The city's Municipal Enforcement Division assisted with crowd control and vehicle access to the area.
The community pool has since reopened and its schedule remains unchanged.
