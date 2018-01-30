RCMP in Yellowknife are asking for the public's assistance in their investigation of an alleged downtown assault and robbery early Saturday morning.

Between two and four o'clock in the morning, it is alleged that four males assaulted and robbed a man who suffered minor injuries from a knife to his arm. The alleged victim was able to run away. The man may have been with a woman at the time of the alleged robbery.

The incident took place near 52 Street and 52 Avenue.

Police are investigating and they ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, nwtnutips.com, (click on "submit a web tip") or text: nwtnutips to 274637.