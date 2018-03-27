Inquiry into Yellowknife's municipal enforcement division begins

An inquiry into allegations of workplace misconduct by Yellowknife's municipal enforcement division has begun.

The inquiry is being overseen by a Vancouver lawyer with the firm Miller Thomson LLP. It was sparked by media reports based on interviews with former employees, who alleged inappropriate behaviour by city municipal enforcement manager Doug Gillard.

The employees claimed Gillard bullied and harassed them, made inappropriate sexual comments about a female city employee, and used city security cameras to eye women he found attractive.

That last allegation won't be investigated, according to the terms of reference for the inquiry, which limits the investigation to a single formal complaint filed by a former employee, Shayne Pierson, in 2014.

Pierson made no mention of misuse of security cameras in his complaint.

The lawyer overseeing the inquiry will report to council and the city's senior administrative officer with outcomes and recommendations, according to the city's website.

"The City of Yellowknife will share the information coming out of the official inquiry in accordance with applicable legislation."

The terms of reference say the goal of the inquiry is to see if appropriate actions were taken to address the allegations in 2014, and to see if any improvements can be made to workplace policies to avoid misconduct in the future.

No budget

How much the inquiry will cost is still unknown.

At a municipal services committee meeting Monday, Coun. Shawna Morgan raised concerns about the inquiry's lack of a known budget.

"I am certainly not prepared to give a blank cheque to whomever's going to do this inquiry to do as much as they want or can," Morgan said.

"I think it's important that we actually set a limit on how much we're prepared to spend on this inquiry."

The city hopes the inquiry will be completed within six weeks, according to the terms of reference.