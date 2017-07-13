Yellowknife RCMP are seeking the driver of a dark-coloured SUV they believe may have witnessed an unusual incident early Monday morning.

According to police, a 35-year-old man "attempted to make contact with an RCMP vehicle while it was in motion and was injured during the attempt."

The man was taken to Stanton Territorial Hospital, then flown to Edmonton for treatment.

It happened around 4 a.m. on 48th Street close to 50th Ave. in downtown Yellowknife.

The SUV, police believe, was travelling on 47th St. toward the intersection with 50th Ave. They're asking the driver, or anyoene who recognizes the vehicle to contact the Yellowknife detachment at 867-669-1111 or report it anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, at nwtnutips.com, or by texting nwtnutips to 274637.

The N.W.T. major crimes unit is investigating the incident. That investigation will be reviewed by the Medicine Hat Police Service.