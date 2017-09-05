RCMP have charged a 26-year-old man in connection with a double stabbing last Thursday evening in front of Yellowknife's city hall.

Morin Mike Nitsiza faces charges of aggravated assault and assault with weapon, after two men were treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The men were brought to Stanton Territorial Hospital for treatment.

Nitsiza remains in police custody while RCMP continue to investigate.

Police are asking witnesses, or anyone with information about the incident, to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111 or Crime Stoppers.