RCMP say a man has been charged following a stabbing in an apartment on Gitzel Street. (Jimmy Thomson/CBC)

One person has been taken into custody following an alleged assault with a weapon in an apartment building on Gitzel Street late in the evening on January 31.

The victim suffered "serious injuries" according to police, and was taken to Stanton Territorial Hospital.

The alleged assailant has been identified as Jerry Rogers, a 34-year-old man. Rogers has been charged with one count of aggravated assault, and will be held until Monday.

Police were responding to a report of an assault when they made the arrest inside the apartment building. They say the investigation is ongoing.