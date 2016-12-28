Police have arrested an 18-year-old man after two armed robberies took place in Yellowknife over the holidays.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Dec. 26, police say they received a call about a man armed with what appeared to be a knife who had entered Shell Gas Station on Range Lake Road demanding cash, which he made away with.

The next day, at approximately 2 a.m. officers responded to an armed robbery at Winks Convenience Store.

RCMP allege the same man entered the store armed with what an employee described as a metal pipe. He demanded cash, before he fled the scene.

Police apprehended a suspect shortly after, who they say attempted to flee, but was quickly apprehended and brought back into custody. No injuries were reported.

Joanasie Qumuaqtuq has been charged in connection with both robberies. He's facing two counts each of robbery and disguise with intent, and one count of escaping lawful custody.

He will appear in court on December 30, 2016.