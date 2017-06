CBC News has confirmed a body was pulled from the waters of Yellowknife's Long Lake Thursday evening, after an RCMP-led search of the popular boating lake on the outskirts of the city.

A helicopter and RCMP boat were involved in the search, with assistance from fire officials and territorial park staff.

By 9 p.m., police confirmed the search was over, and a small private boat was towed back to shore.

Long Lake is part of Fred Henne Territorial Park, and popular for boating and swimming.