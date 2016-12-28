(Sara Minogue/CBC)

Yellowknife RCMP have laid a string of charges against 29-year-old Lloyd Thrasher after a break and enter at a home in the area of 52nd Ave. and 54th St.

In a news release, police say Thrasher struggled and hurled threats as he was being put in RCMP cells.

Though the RCMP issued the release today, they say the break-in happened Dec. 21.

Thrasher is a musician, but became better known locally seven years ago, when he was convicted of stabbing a pet dog to death that was in a vehicle he broke into in downtown Yellowknife.

Thrasher is facing two charges of break and enter, four counts of breaching the terms of his release on earlier charges, breach of probation, obstruction and uttering threats.

He is scheduled to appear in court today.