With the City of Yellowknife not offering curbside pick up for Christmas trees this year, a local man originally from Congo has stepped up to help out.

Francois Mutombo runs a one-man delivery company and has lived in Yellowknife for about two and a half years. He said he was considering offering his services for free even before the city nixed the program.

"I just want to give back to the community because I remember the time I came to Yellowknife. I came with zero. And now I am running a delivery service."

Mutombo collected seven Christmas trees Friday morning and will continue to pick up trees as people message him on Facebook.

"I believe not everybody got the chance to leave their trees out," Mutombo said. "Let me know where your tree will be and I will pick up as long as the city [dump] will be open for free."

Dumping fees for Christmas trees at the city's landfill are waived until Jan. 31.

Francois Mutombo broadcasts his Christmas tree pick up effort live on Facebook. (Facebook)

In past years, the city of Yellowknife and the North Slave Correctional Complex — the local jail — provided the service for free with the help of inmates.

Ricard McIntosh, communications officer with the city of Yellowknife, said that this year, the jail backed out without an explanation.

"The city was informed that they were unable to provide that service this year," McIntosh said. "The city does not have the additional resources to collect the Christmas trees."

McIntosh said that's due to the city's resources being dedicated to other priorities, like snow removal and garbage pick up.

He said no other groups have come on board to take over the pick up service.​