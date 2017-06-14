Tuesday's internet outage had an expensive impact on Yellowknife's biggest grocery store. Trevor's Independent on Old Airport Road was forced to close shop for two hours following an internet outage in the city.

Nancy Olimpo, store manager on duty, said the grocery store lost approximately $20,000 during the outage.

"What can we do? Those are the things we can't control, right?" Olimpo said.

It was around 4:30 yesterday afternoon — the store's busiest time — when things started to go wrong.

Olimpo says that one-by-one their tills shut down until only one till remained open.

With plenty of customers still inside, she had to lock both the front and back doors to prevent the lineup at the single till from getting unmanageable.

"I have already too much people that is lined up on that till, and I'm not sure how long it will stay open," Olimpo said. "Each and every one of the tills is shutting down. That's why I have to lock the door."

Olimpo says the store was closed for about two hours with business back to normal by 6:30.

Northwestel reported damage to a fibre optic line west of Yellowknife along Highway 3. Service in the Yellowknife region was affected starting at approximately 1 p.m., and was reported fully restored by 8:40 p.m.

The company has not said what caused the damage beyond confirming it was done by a "third party."