Yellowknife city council getting Indigenous relations adviser

The City of Yellowknife has announced it will be hiring an Indigenous relations adviser.

The idea behind the role is to give guidance to the city officials in how they make decisions, plan for the future and provide services to the community.

With the help of funding from Indigenous Services Canada, the position will be secure for 18 months. The city is pursuing options to keep it filled long-term.

"The city is continuously working to enhance our relationship with Indigenous peoples in our community," stated Mayor Mark Heyck in a news release. "This new position will give us a dedicated resource to guide our actions."

The new adviser will be in charge of creating a reconciliation action plan for all departments within the city. City of Yellowknife officials also hope the new position will ensure that reconciliation and Indigenous perspectives remain present during council decisions.

The city has yet to announce when the position will be filled.