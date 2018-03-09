Highway 3 reopened as RCMP continue investigation into fatal crash near Yellowknife

N.W.T. RCMP say they are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian, who was killed, and a vehicle between Yellowknife and Fort Providence.

The section of the highway was closed on Friday morning for about an hour and a half while police investigated.

It has since been reopened, according to the Department of Infrastructure.

The collision is reported to have happened near kilometre 311 about 20 to 30 kilometres outside of Yellowknife.