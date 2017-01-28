An early morning drive to Fort Simpson, N.W.T., last weekend got Yellowknife father Darren Hardisty lost in a flurry, leaving his truck smashed up and his three children unscathed.

"A pretty snowy, blizzardy type of morning," recalled Hardisty. "There was a good five to six inches on the road, and there was that really fluffy snow that just sticks in the air once you stir it up."

Hardisty and his kids were up at about 6 a.m. last Friday morning, to drive over to Fort Simpson for a hockey tournament.

But it started to get messy, starting just 10 kilometres outside of Yellowknife on Highway 3.

"And then boom. Then we hit." - Darren Hardisty

"As we were driving, [I noticed] this headlight was a few kilometres way ahead of me," said Hardisty.

"We were clipping along… Doing a little under the speed limit, and as we were going down the stretch, I noticed that it was hard to see. And I noticed like snow swirls from behind the vehicle. I lifted my foot off the gas," he said.

"Then all of sudden out of nowhere, these little lights appeared and there was a truck sitting right in front of us," he said. "And then boom. Then we hit."

The Hardisty family. (submitted by Darren Hardisty)

Hardisty said he was more scared for his children than anything in that split-second of a moment.

When the vehicle rolled to a stop, he turned around to be met by his shaken-up daughter, crying, and his two boys asking, "What happened?"

"My kids were fine. None of them had a scratch on them," said Hardisty, who was the only one with a little scratch on his thumb from the airbag deploying.

The driver of the semi truck was OK and was able to drive off afterwards.

'Something was watching over us that day'

Hardisty says he feels "very lucky."

"You usually hear about incidents and accidents happening with pickup trucks and semis and there's usually a fatality. And to walk away from this without a scratch and three young kids, I consider it to be very lucky," he said.

"Something was watching over us that day."

Hardisty warns to not drive in the snow in the dark, and if there's a blizzard, to wait for a plow truck to do its job. "Or else, be very, very cautious."

The accident didn't stop the Hardisty's from going to the hockey tournament. Hardisty's uncle picked the family up from the crash and gave them a ride back to Yellowknife, where they packed up their Jeep and continued to Fort Simpson.

Hardisty's truck suffered major damage, and has yet to be assessed by the insurance company.