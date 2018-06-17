'It's the people you're with': Forming bonds at Yellowknife girls program

When Shiri MacPherson first joined the YWCA's GirlSpace program in Yellowknife, it was the prospect of movie nights and hangouts with other girls around her age that got her hooked.

Almost a decade later, the 17-year-old has experienced so much more than that — learning about everything from healthy relationships to human rights.

A cancer survivor and avid volunteer in her community, she attributes a lot of her positive attitude to GirlSpace.

The leadership program, which is open to girls aged eight to 17, is designed to be a safe space where young women can grow and feel respected. And now MacPherson is the first person to complete all nine years of it.

"I think the relationships you make there, the friends you make, the things you talk about — it just kind of brings it all together and then you just kinda can't leave," said MacPherson, explaining what's kept her coming back to GirlSpace week after week, year after year.

"It's the people you're with."

As she heads off to university this fall, MacPherson hopes to take some of the lessons she's learned from the program with her on that new journey — especially when it comes to good decision-making.

Job is like 'watering seeds,' says co-ordinator

For Ashley MacDonald, who co-ordinates the program, guiding young women like Shiri to grow up in a positive light is what it's all about.

"I always consider my job is [like] watering seeds, so that they can sprout and be beautiful flowers," said MacDonald. "And you see that with Shiri."

MacDonald, left, says she has known MacPherson for most of her career in Yellowknife. (Submitted by Shiri MacPherson)

The two have spent nearly a decade together through the YWCA program. When they first met, MacDonald remembers someone describing MacPherson as shy.

And now?

"She's not a quiet little girl anymore," said MacDonald. "So it's definitely given her some confidence, some personal agency, and that's something overwhelmingly that we see [through the program]."

A 'bittersweet' goodbye

As the two women part ways, MacDonald describes the change as "bittersweet."

"I've spent ... a good chunk of my life now with Shiri and certainly almost my entire professional career in Yellowknife with Shiri," MacDonald said. "So it's sad that she's leaving, but I'm so excited for the next chapter of her life."

And when she gets too sad thinking about the fact that MacPherson is leaving, MacDonald thinks of all the new young women she'll get to meet and help guide in the future.

"They might be the next Shiri," she said. "They might, you know, be that next special human that's going to creep into my heart."