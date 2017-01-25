Yellowknife RCMP have charged a 24-year-old man with sexual assault in connection with an incident at the Folk on the Rocks music festival last summer.

Police say the incident happened Saturday, July 16.

Brendan Lehman has been charged with sexual assault and is scheduled to appear in court in Yellowknife on March 14.

RCMP are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to call 867-669-1111, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

There were three reports of sexual assault at the festival last summer made to the RCMP. A charge laid against a Yellowknife man last October was stayed by Crown prosecutors last week.