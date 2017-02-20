A mechanical problem forced a flight to Norman Wells to return to Yellowknife a few minutes after taking off this morning.

The Avro RJ85 aircraft left Yellowknife for Norman Wells at 10:15 a.m., carrying 41 passengers. The First Air flight was being operated by Summit Air.

A spokesperson for First Air said the pilots advised the Yellowknife tower of a mechanical issue with one of the engines at 10:34 a.m. They said they shut the engine down as a precaution.

The pilots didn't declare an emergency.

They landed the plane safely in Yellowknife about 10 minutes later.

There were no injuries.

Passengers were to leave for Norman Wells on another flight later today.