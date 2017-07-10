Yellowknife's fire chief has imposed a fire ban in the city, due to increasingly dry conditions.

John Fredericks made the decision after consulting with the Northwest Territories Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

The open air burning ban takes immediate effect and includes the use of fire pits within the city.

The ban will remain in effect until further notice.

It's currently 26 C and sunny in Yellowknife. Environment Canada predicts Tuesday will be mainly cloudy, with a high of 25 C.