Yellowknife RCMP found 10 ounces of crack cocaine, three guns and about $16,000 in cash after searching two Yellowknife apartments early Saturday morning.

Three men were arrested and are facing trafficking charges after the search warrant was executed on Feb. 3. One of them also has weapons-related charges.

A 24-year-old woman from Hay River, N.W.T, was also arrested, but was later released without being charged.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.