A drug trial involving two men in Yellowknife has been rescheduled to a date more than four years after one of the men was charged, leading that man's lawyer to consider filing an application to dismiss charges.

William Simpson and Richard Shushack are facing charges of possession of an estimated $500,000 worth of marijuana and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. The charges stem from a 2014 incident where firefighters found the drugs while responding to a call to Hudson House apartments about an unattended pot on a hot stove.

Simpson and Shushack's trial began in mid-November, but was declared a mistrial after a "significant" discovery — a prior connection between a third man who's fingerprint was found on the drugs and Simpson — was revealed late in the trial to the defence, leading Simpson's lawyer to say he was "shocked" and "stunned."

Supreme Court Justice Shannon Smallwood declared a mistrial after the information came to light. On Tuesday, it was announced that the trial will begin again on July 23, 2018.

In court Tuesday, Shushack's lawyer, Katherine Oja, said that her client is very concerned about the amount of time it's taken to have his case heard. Shushack was charged after a search warrant was executed in the spring of 2014.

Oja said that, as a result of the delay, she may file an application to dismiss Shushack's charges.