An investigation launched in mid-August has led to the arrest of seven people, three of whom were already facing serious charges in other jurisdictions, according to Yellowknife RCMP.

Police executed four search warrants in the city on Friday. They seized four firearms, about 300 grams of crack cocaine and more than $50,000 in cash.

"This group is part of a larger network operating throughout Canada, and it is concerning that they were attempting to establish a foothold in Yellowknife." - RCMP Sgt. Dean Riou

The operation targeted a group of people who had recently set up a drug network in the city.

"Five of the seven people charged recently moved to the N.W.T. to sell drugs, and three of those people were already facing serious charges in other jurisdictions," said Sgt. Dean Riou of the "G" Division Federal Investigations Unit.

"Another one of the seven was on parole as a result of a previous drug trafficking conviction. This group is part of a larger network operating throughout Canada, and it is concerning that they were attempting to establish a foothold in Yellowknife."

Those charged include: