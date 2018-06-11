Skip to Main Content
Early morning fire destroys downtown Yellowknife heritage building

According to eyewitness accounts, the fire started shortly after 1 a.m. local time, destroying a downtown house first built in the 1940s.

Building was first built in 1946, according to city's heritage committee; cause of fire unclear

A fire in downtown Yellowknife engulfs a heritage building on the corner of 53 Street and Franklin Avenue early Monday morning. (Submitted by Joel Dragon Smith)

A fire in downtown Yellowknife early Monday morning has left a heritage building destroyed.

The building, on the corner of Franklin Avenue and 53 Street, went up in flames in the early hours Monday morning. Eyewitness accounts, including a video posted to Facebook Live and shared with CBC, show the fire engulfing the building at about 1 a.m.

Kieff Washie, who shot the video shared with CBC, said firefighters were able to extinguish the visible flames by about 2:30 a.m., and were still spraying the building.

No injuries have been reported yet, and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The building was first built in 1946, according to a City of Yellowknife Heritage Committee document, and was formerly owned by prospector Chuck Vaydik.

Yellowknife RCMP confirmed to CBC Monday morning that they were assisting the office of the fire marshall in investigating the fire, and that the investigation is ongoing.

CBC has reached out to the City of Yellowknife for more information.

The fire left the building totalled. As of Monday morning, the cause of the fire is yet to be determined. (Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi/CBC)

With files from Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi

