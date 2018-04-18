A Yellowknife man was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison for his role in a dial-a-dope drug ring.

Mike Dunn pleaded guilty in December to one count of conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

The 48-year-old had used his position at Buffalo Airways, where he had been employed for over 20 years, to help transport drugs and money between Alberta and the N.W.T — to communities including Fort Good Hope and Fort Resolution.

Both Crown and the defence recommended the three year sentence, although Supreme Court Justice Shannon Smallwood said Dunn could have easily faced more jail time.

Dunn became involved in the drug ring through his brother-in-law Norman Hache, the head of the operation, who was sentenced in August to five years in prison.

Dunn is one of 28 people who were arrested in connection to Project Green Manalishi — the lengthy investigation that resulted in the seizure of large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, guns and cash.

This was financial motivation, this was greed. - Duane Praught

During sentencing, Crown prosecutor Duane Praught played a number of phone calls between Hache and Dunn that had been recorded by RCMP as part of a major drug investigation dubbed Project Green Manalishi.

In the clips, Dunn can be heard expressing concern about raids and arrests and he discusses conversations with a man in Calgary inquiring about the delivery of a package.

LISTEN | Wiretapped audio gives raw glimpse into illegal drug trafficking in Yellowknife

Praught said it was troublesome that in a pre-sentence report, Dunn had told a probation officer he had been manipulated by Hache and was "willfully blind" to what was going on. Praught pointed to the phone calls as evidence of Dunn's full and willing participation and that his actions had been more than just to help Hache.

"This was financial motivation, this was greed," said Praught.

Praught also noted that without Dunn's participation, there would be fewer dangerous drugs in remote northern communities, which are reliant on air cargo for supplies.

'Completely and utterly ashamed,' says defence

Defence lawyer Peter Hoare, however, said Dunn takes full responsibility for his actions and is ashamed of the harm he has caused. Hoare said Dunn has been a contributing member to the community for 28 years.

"He's completely and utterly ashamed of himself and very, very remorseful," Hoare said.

Dunn also apologized to the court and said he was sorry for the hurt he caused to the community and his family.

"I just want to get on with my life and rebuild it," said Dunn.

Hoare said Dunn plans to complete his high school diploma and that Buffalo Airways is willing to employ him once he is released from prison, although it did not say in what capacity that may be.

Justice Smallwood said it was 'quite mystifying' as to why Dunn would get involved with the drug organization and that while it may have started as favours for Hache, he was clearly aware of what was involved by the time police intercepted.

She also said it was 'disheartening' to hear that accessing drugs in northern communities was as easy as calling Hache and that Dunn played a significant role in transporting drugs and money for the organization.

But Smallwood noted that Buffalo Airways' willingness to employ Dunn again spoke to his good character.