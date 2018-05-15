It's going to be a very busy summer of construction for Yellowknife

Get ready for construction zones and detours in Yellowknife.

Eighteen projects are expected to be on the go this summer, and the work starts this month.

"It's going to be a very busy summer," said Wendy Alexander, the city's engineering manager.

"Construction is pretty much going to affect every resident in Yellowknife, and we do ask for everyone's patience as the summer continues."

One of the biggest projects might seem like deja vu.

Franklin Avenue will close from Reservoir Road — near Tommy Forrest Ball Park — to Forrest Drive at the end of the month while upgrades are made to the ballpark. Those improvements include new bleachers and areas for a playground.

There will be detours down Reservoir Road and over to Forrest Drive back up to Franklin, said Alexander. The work is expected to last three weeks.

14 projects along Franklin Avenue

In total, there are 14 projects along Franklin Avenue, including improvements to the fire hall, paving in the Northlands Trailer Park (which will continue into 2019) and paving along Franklin Avenue.

That paving will go through the intersection of Kam Lake Road, Old Airport Road and Franklin Avenue right up to Forrest Drive, according to Alexander. That work is also scheduled to start in the last week of May.

There are several projects planned for downtown, including upgrades to the entrance of City Hall, a traffic light installation at 44 Street and Franklin Avenue, and installing a viewing deck on the Twin Pine Hill trail.

The city also plans to start work on a new bike park, and make improvements to the parking lot at the end of School Draw Avenue.

A full list of construction projects can be found on the City's website.