Yellowknife's latest Chase the Ace competition is over, with nearly $300,000 won on the final jackpot.
Darlene Allen of Inuvik, N.W.T., pulled the winning ace of spades from the deck at the Monkey Tree Pub in Yellowknife on Friday.
For the past several weeks, people have been crowding local bars, paying $5 for a Chase the Ace ticket. Each week a winner is pulled in a classic 50-50 draw. Half the proceeds of the night went to the Yellowknife Fastball League, 25 per cent to that night's winner, and another 25 per cent to the rolling jackpot.
- FEATURE | Yellowknife's Tommy Forrest ballpark goes green
- Hay River curling club real winner in chase the ace lottery
The winner then had the chance to pick a random card from the deck, hoping to draw the ace of spades, winning the rolling jackpot.
The deck had been down to 10 cards. People began coming into Yellowknife from across the territory to play. Cars filled parking lots and lined the streets as tickets were sold at nearly every bar in town.
This is the second large Chase the Ace jackpot in the past six months in the Northwest Territories. In November, a Hay River man won nearly $500,000 at the competition in Hay River.
- 'My legs were shaking': Hay River's Les Ring wins $500K Chase the Ace jackpot
- Chase the Ace fever hits Hay River
The Yellowknife Fastball League is using the money to pay off improvements to the outfield at the Tommy Forrest Ball Park.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.