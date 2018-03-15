The cause of a fire early Thursday morning in Yellowknife that forced the evacuation of an apartment above the Yellowknife Catholic School Board office remains unknown.

According to a City of Yellowknife news release, the fire department was dispatched at approximately 1 a.m. for a reported structure fire. Within three hours of arrival, fire crews had located and extinguished a fire.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. The N.W.T. fire marshal has been contacted to begin an investigation.

An emailed statement from the school board said there were no injuries, but damage to the building was "extensive."

Affected school board staff are temporarily working out of St. Patrick High School.