A woman sentenced to 20 months in jail for robbing a taxi cab driver in Yellowknife is appealing her conviction, arguing that she should have been allowed to testify at her trial.

During the February 25, 2015 incident, money was stolen from a cab driver while he was being choked and punched by two men.

Following a jury trial, Karma Eeyeevadluk was sentenced to 20 months in prison for robbery. On Monday, she will appear in court in Yellowknife, applying to be released on bail until her appeal can be heard.

Eeyeevadluk's appeal bid hinges on her lack of testimony at her original trial. During her trial, she says that she initially told her lawyer she did not want to testify.

Eeyeevadluk says shortly after, as the lawyers and the judge were discussing final instructions to the jury, she changed her mind. She says her lawyer gave her incorrect advice when he told her it was then too late.

Brothers Denecho and Bradley King pleaded guilty to the assault. Denecho was sentenced to 12 months in jail, while Bradley was sentenced to four months.

Denecho King, who gained notoriety for escaping from a Yellowknife jail last year, is currently facing unrelated charges of murder and attempted murder.