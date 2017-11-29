An appeal of two orders by a Yellowknife building inspector issued in 2015 will go back before city council because the appeal was improperly dismissed the first time.

N.W.T. Supreme Court Justice Shannon Smallwood decided Monday that city council made a mistake in 2015 when it dismissed an appeal Granite Ventures Limited brought forward after a building inspector issued Do Not Occupy and Fire Watch orders on a condominium development owned by the company.

City councillor Niels Konge is one of three directors of the company along with Alex Arychuk and Greg Littlefair.

"City council did not address the issue of whether the orders were properly imposed in the first place and decided the appeal on a basis that [Granite Ventures] did not have an opportunity to address," Smallwood wrote in her decision.

"By doing so, city council denied [Granite Ventures] procedural fairness," she said.

Building inspectors issued occupancy permits for some units in the building in November 2015, even though the fireproof siding hadn't been installed yet.

After a fire at an abandoned house next door to the condo Nov.7, the Fire Marshal expressed concerns about the safety of the building with a city building inspector. The building inspector issued the Do Not Occupy order on Nov. 10 and the Fire Watch Order on Nov. 12.

A few days later, Granite appealed the orders as arbitrary and unfair. But it installed the fireproof siding and a building inspector lifted the orders by the time the appeal made its way to city council.

City council dismissed the appeal, saying that because the orders were no longer in effect, there was nothing for it to review.

City to pay Granite's court costs

That appeal will have to be heard again, and the city will have to pay Granite's legal fees of approximately $2,000.

Glen Rutland, Granite's lawyer, praised Smallwood's decision.

"Certainly our client is pleased with the decision," he said. "The court's decision confirms that the decision made by council — and more specifically the process — was unfair."

The case raises important questions about the appeals process and the power of building inspectors, he said.

"If city council is correct in the decision that it reached, it means that a building inspector could simply reverse an order immediately before an appeal and there would never be any review of that decision."

A spokesperson for the City of Yellowknife declined to comment saying the city is reviewing Smallwood's decision.