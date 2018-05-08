Information scarce after RCMP raid Yellowknife housing complex unit

Some people in Yellowknife's Range Lake area say they want to know exactly what happened Friday night when they witnessed RCMP raid one of the units at their townhouse complex.

"I heard what I thought was a gunshot," said one resident at the Borealis Housing Co-operative, who's asked not to be named for fear of reprisal from those taken by police.

She didn't think much of the noise, but looked outside and saw there were RCMP trucks and a SWAT van on the street. She says some of the officers were in tactical gear.

She said the street was blocked off because of the police presence, but many people were standing outside of their units watching the arrests take place.

"It was very eerily quiet" while the RCMP removed three people from the unit, said the resident.

She said she'd like to know what happened that Friday night, but RCMP have not given the residents any information.

And the next day, when she drove by the unit, "it looked like nothing happened."

Dean Riou, a sergeant with the RCMP, said in an email that the police executed two search warrants in the Range Lake area that evening.

But they have not laid any charges at this time, and no more details will be released until charges are laid.