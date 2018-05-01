'The house shook': Quarrying blast rattles Yellowknife homes

A blast last Wednesday in Yellowknife had people talking after it rattled buildings clear across the city, from Sir John Franklin high school to near the city dump.

Bryan Manson was sitting down to dinner with his daughter when the nearby blast shook his home near Niven Lake. The blast was from a quarrying project by the city's dump.

"The house shook and dishes rattled," said Manson.

He has been living there for six years, so he's used to hearing blasts in the area, but he says this one was different.

"I've never felt that before in Yellowknife," he said.

Manson said he has a background in explosives from his work in the military. He's been an ammunition technician, as well as a explosives ordnance disposal operator.

Last week's blast had him worried about the foundation of his home.

"A crack today could be a small crack," said Manson. "Over 10 years, with all the blasting that goes on in Yellowknife, the cracks would get bigger," he said.

Manson says contractors should be responsible for monitoring the impact of blasts on surrounding homes. He says if there is no monitoring, there is no accountability. Manson would also like monitoring information to be publicly available.

Nothing unusual, company says

RTL was the company in charge of the quarrying project where the blast happened last Wednesday. A spokesperson says there was nothing unusual about that particular explosion.

Zoe LaParque, communications manager for RTL, said in an email that the company does "blasting at the quarry on a recurring basis."

LaParque also said the company has made bigger explosions at the quarry in the past, "without any issues or concerns."

The work was subcontracted to Break-Away Drilling & Blasting, which said this blast was done as per usual. The company does not do any monitoring for the vibrations caused by the blast.