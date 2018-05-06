Yellowknife bike club secures $58K for bike park, hopes to start work this summer

The Yellowknife Mountain Bike Club is one step closer in bringing a bike park to the city after landing $50,000 in government money.

The club received conditional funding from the city of Yellowknife in December. The city agreed to match the amount of money raised by the club up to $25,000. Recently, the club got a $25,000 grant from the territorial government's Department of Industry, Tourism, and Investment, fulfiling the city's requirement.

Between those two funds, and a 50/50 fundraiser the club ran, there is now $58,000 to start consultations on the park.

"It's really good news for the bike park," said Geoff Foster, president of the Yellowknife Mountain Bike Club.

"It means we can basically start the important parts." That includes an assessment of Bristol Pit, and hiring a consultant to design the park.

The Yellowknife Mountain Bike Club is going to build the bike park on Bristol Pit. The park will be free to use for the public. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

The money should be enough to cover some of the initial consultation fees. But Foster said he hasn't been able to get a quote for consultation up until now.

"When you don't have any money, it's hard to get the consultants to answer your emails," said Foster.

Now that the club has some cash, Foster expects that it will be easier to get consultants to work with the club.

Hoping for 'best case scenario'

Foster estimates the cost of the entire park will be about $500,000, but that comes with a caveat. He believes the club can cut at least 70 per cent of those costs through in-kind donations.

"Best case scenario, [we] don't have to peddle for cash anymore," said Foster. But if the club does need more money to finish the construction and consultations, it will do more fundraising.

Foster said he's hoping to get the pump track built sometime this summer. A pump track is a track that can be ridden without pedalling with the help of banks and turns.

Foster said it's going to be one of the biggest features of the park, and it will be the most accessible. It will be an asphalt pump track, meaning scooters and skateboards can use it as well as bikes.

There will also be dirt jumps and a skills area.

The plan is to bring in the park one feature at a time, so Yellowknifers won't have to wait to start using it.