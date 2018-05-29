Northern Store inspection in Fort Resolution, N.W.T. leads to Safety Act charges

The Workers Safety and Compensation Commission [WSCC] will be bringing the North West Company to court after an April inspection at Fort Resolution, N.W.T.'s Northern Store.

In a release issued Tuesday, the WSCC announced that it has filed five charges in territorial court under the N.W.T.'s Safety Act, encompassing multiple alleged violations.

The WSCC claims the store failed to give proper information, training, and supervision to employees in reference to dealing with hazardous materials including asbestos and mould.

It also says the store failed to create procedures for handling harmful, hazardous chemical or biological substances.

The case will be brought to court on Thursday in Fort Resolution.

The North West Company did not immediately respond to CBC's request for comment.