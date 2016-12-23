It was camouflage or nothing this morning, as tardy Yellowknife Christmas shoppers went hunting for gift wrap in the midst of a wrapping paper famine.

"They have lots of the bags, decorative bags, holiday bags and stuff, but kids want to rip something open on Christmas, they don't want to open a bag," said a Canadian Tire shopper named Matthew, who was carrying a rare box of gift wrap costing a whopping $8.93.

"So I'm getting them wrapping paper, the only stuff in town: camouflage. Hopefully they can see it under the tree," he added with a chuckle.

Walmart, Trevor's Independent, even the Loony Gallery dollar store in the Centre Square Mall — all of Yellowknife's usual Christmas depots were out of wrapping paper by Friday.

"We have not sold out of paper before, this year, however, on Wednesday evening it was all gone," said Joanne Davies, the front of store manager at Shoppers Drug Mart. "We still had customers coming to the store, looking and hoping and calling and hoping, but apparently the other stores had run out before us. Yes it was quite a situation."

All the cheaper gift wrap paper flew off the shelves days ago. (Randall McKenzie)

"I was very much surprised because we receive all of our gift wrap accessories at the beginning of the season, and usually we have a fair amount left over for Boxing Day, but this year no," she added.

There was a titillating rumour that wholesaler Northern Food Services was carrying rolls of the sparse commodity. But company controller Randy Hilworth confirmed they'd sold their last foot of wrapping paper Thursday night.

His own staff went on the hunt.

But, "any place we sent anyone, they came back with a no," said Hilworth.

At this point, the sage advice may be to start digging through your drawers and cupboards for leftover scraps from last year.

Either that, or start hoping for a Christmas wrap miracle.