While watching the World Junior Hockey Championships gold medal game on Thursday night, it was easy to spot the Nunavummiut – yellow jerseys and territorial flags were all over the Bell Centre in Montreal.

According to Veronica Connelly, who attended one to three games a day at the tournament since Dec. 27, there were at least 40 to 50 people from Nunavut at the tournament, which began on Boxing Day and wrapped up last night with team USA defeating Canada in a shootout in the gold medal game.

"I was really cheering for Canada, but I just left the game, right after the game," said Rankin Inlet's Bernadette Dean, speaking in Inuktitut to Qavavao Peter on CBC's Qulliq this morning.

"As disappointed as I was, I just kept thinking that [the American players] have mothers too, but they played pretty good and it was good to watch."

Nunavummiut at the World Junior Hockey Championships. (Submitted by Bernadette Dean)

Connelly, her husband, and a few other relatives traveled to Montreal for the tournament, which is perhaps Canada's most popular holiday sports tradition. When they arrived and started attending the games, Connelly said she realized how many more people from Rankin Inlet had the same idea – Connelly thinks there were about 21 people in attendance from her community.

While the win would have been better, Connelly said she is glad they went to the tournament.

"The whole experience, Canada came together cheering on our country. It's been awesome," she said.

Her family is going home with a number of souvenirs.

"Players have been really good with giving away pucks. People stand by the windows and wait and they hand out pucks. It's been fun," Connelly said.

Connelly's husband had a system of translating the word for puck into the language of the team playing. He would write out signs and hold them up for the players to see, she said. He ended up with pucks from Finland, Sweden and Russia, as well as a hockey stick.

Connelly said it was great to see yellow flags from Nunavut in the crowd.