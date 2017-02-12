Enbridge may begin work in the Northwest Territories to replace an underwater section of the Line 21 oil pipeline this summer, says the Town of Norman Wells.

In a Facebook notice to residents on Friday, the town says Enbridge hopes to complete the replacement by late October.

Enbridge shut down the pipeline in November 2016, citing slope stability concerns for a section of the pipe under the Mackenzie River near Fort Simpson.

The line carries oil originating from Imperial Oil's Norman Wells field down to Zama, Alta.

Deep drilling required

Replacing the 2,300-metre section of affected pipe will require drilling down to depths between 70 to 100 metres and approval from the National Energy Board.

The closure of the pipeline has had a ripple effect on Norman Wells. Imperial Oil announced that with no way of sending its oil south, it would begin suspending operations at the field this month.

The field has typically employed about 60 in the town of 778 people.

According to the town's update, "The existing pipeline segment being replaced will be decommissioned and left in place."