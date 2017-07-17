The weekly trip from the garage to the basement, carrying 20-kilogram sacks of wood pellets for the heater in –40 C temperatures is a fact of life for many living in Canada's North.
But a Hay River, N.W.T., inventor and contractor believes he's solved that.
Robert Chenard is marketing what he believes is an original system called Pellets on Demand that transfers wood pellets directly from an outdoor storage container into the home.
"Would you like to carry a bucket of oil to your furnace?" Chenard asked.
"That's exactly what we do with the bags of pellets. It's very, very inconvenient. There are people who get injured, they fall on the stairs, the bags are heavy."
The system includes an outdoor hopper holding about a week's worth of pellets that can be customized to match the exterior of the home, Chenard explained.
Chenard plans to launch a delivery service in the fall, so pellets will be delivered into the container, such as fuel or propane.
"For years, I've been thinking about it and this year, right after Christmas, I started working on it and I got it," Chenard said. "You never have to go outside anymore to get your pellets."
Chenard worked all winter in his garage developing the product, describing the scene as "a big lab" with pipes, containers full of pellets and machines filling his space.
Chenard has a patent pending on the technology and has built a few systems so far.
He's marketing a demonstration model in Hay River, but plans to expand into other communities in the Northwest Territories.
It's estimated a new system will cost about $2,900 plus installation.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.