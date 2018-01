A 28-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Iqaluit on Saturday.

According to a news release from the RCMP, they received a report of an accident in the early evening of Jan. 6.

The woman was transported to the Qikiqtani General Hospital where "she succumbed to her injuries," the statement said.

The incident is under investigation by the RCMP's Major Crime Unit and Nunavut's chief coroner.

The coroner has ordered an autopsy to help confirm the cause of death.