Frederick Blake lost two of his dogs to a wolf in Tsiigehtchic, N.W.T., on Monday night.

"If I see them, I'm going to shoot them," he said. "They come right into town now."

Blake said his dogs were chained in his backyard, but that didn't stop the wolf from dragging them into the woods. He's also chased a wolf away from his four pups in the middle of the night. But dogs aren't his only concern.

Blake also said he's worried for residents' safety. "It's no good for somebody at night — walking around with no light. It might attack them."

'They're moving around a lot now... coming out more'

Other residents of Tsiigehtchic have had recent run-ins with wolves in the hamlet as well. Toni Letendre and two friends were sitting by the river two weeks ago, when her dog suddenly started to bark at something behind them.

"I look and I jump up and I'm like, 'It's a wolf!'," said Letendre. "I was just trying to look at the wolf and then run back to the vehicle."

Letendre said she and her partner have walked up and down the side of the river many times, and they've seen tracks getting closer and closer to town.

"They're moving around a lot now... coming out more," she said.

Letendre said she was also concerned because the wolf was "hesitant to turn around and take off," but it did eventually run back into the bushes.

Resident Jamie Cardinal also said that she's concerned about the safety of children in the hamlet.

"Please keep an eye out for your children, as it already has made its path around town," she posted on Facebook.

Cardinal said she knows of at least three calls made to the territory's Department of Environment and Natural Resources [ENR] about the wolves, but so far, nothing has been done.

Blake's proposed solution is a higher bounty on wolves. He said the price of gas is too high and the bounty is too low to encourage people to hunt them.

There is currently no ENR officer in Tsiigehtchic, and all calls would have to go to the office in Inuvik.

The territorial government was unable to provide a comment to CBC by Thursday evening.