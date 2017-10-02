A renowned climate change research area near Whitehorse is marking 25 years, and looking to the future.

Scientists come from around the world to study and collect data from the Wolf Creek Research Basin. It started as a project focussed on water research, but now it also involves many scientists studying climate change.

"It's a very powerful and important place, and it's right here in Whitehorse," said John Pomeroy, a professor of hydrology at the University of Saskatchewan.

Pomeroy has been involved with the Wolf Creek project since it began in 1992. Back then, he said, the goal was to study how water flowed in northern climates.

Researchers gathered recently at Wolf Creek to mark 25 years of the research basin project. (CBC)

"We wanted to better understand how water and climate work together," he said.

Since then, it's become an internationally known research area.

"We've always been able to keep it supported over a common purpose over that period of time and build up this tremendous database, so it's a wonderful surprise to be here," said Pomeroy, at a recent gathering to mark the 25th anniversary.

Planning for climate change

Data from Wolf Creek is used around the world, but here in Yukon the research is used to understand and plan for climate change, said Pomeroy. He said there has already been tremendous change in Yukon over the 25 years.

Data from Wolf Creek can be applied to other areas of the territory, said Pomeroy.

Some examples, he said, are "how the Dempster [Highway] washes out, or how much stream flow will rise in Whitehorse, to the hydroelectric facility or the flows down at the Yukon River and put it into flood forecasting models that help Yukon Environment give public warnings and disaster warnings."

Richard Janowicz from Yukon Environment said the research done at Wolf Creek has helped his department come up with climate change scenarios. The information can also be used for many different development projects around the territory, such as mining projects, he said.

Pomeroy agrees, and said data from the Wold Creek basin will help "deal with the hydrology of the Yukon and that's going to help us address problems that people in the Yukon are having."

He said better understanding changes at Kluane Lake, permafrost thaw along the highways, and floods and washouts are some other areas of study that the Wolf Creek basin can help with in the future.