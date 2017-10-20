N.W.T. Justice Minister Louis Sebert still supports midterm reviews, despite nearly being ousted from his role in cabinet this week following a non-confidence vote.
On Wednesday, seven members voted to remove Sebert from cabinet; 11 voted against the motion. The vote followed a secret confidence vote on each member of cabinet, where Sebert was the lone minister to lose confidence from regular MLAs.
"I don't think it was a witch hunt," he told CBC on Friday.
-
Justice Minister Louis Sebert survives vote to oust him from N.W.T. cabinet
-
N.W.T. Minister of Justice Louis Sebert loses confidence vote after midterm review
"There was some dissatisfaction from regular members about many cabinet ministers on many issues and there clearly was some dissatisfaction with my performance, which I accept."
Sebert says one issue that has plagued him is the slowness with which government moves.
"I think that caused some frustration with the regular members," he said.
"I have been listening to them. I always have. But we perhaps haven't moved ahead as quickly on some of the reforms and changes that are needed."
Cabinet ministers had told the Legislative Assembly they would not resign as a result of the non-binding secret confidence vote.
"I am the minister of transparency and I thought that if regular members wished to remove a minister it should be done in an open and transparent manner," Sebert said.
"There's some personal motivation also, of course. I wanted to hang on."
Not upset with process or MLAs
Sebert still supports the midterm review and re-examining their mandates from time to time.
"I think it's a good idea. Certainly I think we need to have a reset after a couple of years. We do have a mandate, which in retrospect was probably overambitious and has too many items in it."
Sebert, who holds hefty files, including Justice, Lands, the N.W.T. Power Corporation, and Public Engagement and Transparency, says a cabinet shuffle would be up to Premier Bob McLeod and he would have to accept his decision.
"I'm quite prepared to work with the regular members," he said.
He believes his relationship with the seven members who voted to remove him from cabinet is "good."
"It hasn't really changed. I was not particularly upset by this whole process. I accepted it. I mean, I'm a member of the government. There are concerns, which I heard," he said.
"My relationship with them is no worse than it was."
Sebert said he had doubts about consensus government when he was elected, but in the last two years he's been convinced that it "can work and should work."
"I don't think it's been damaged by this experience. My view of consensus government is still good."
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.