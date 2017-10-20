N.W.T. Justice Minister Louis Sebert still supports midterm reviews, despite nearly being ousted from his role in cabinet this week following a non-confidence vote.

On Wednesday, seven members voted to remove Sebert from cabinet; 11 voted against the motion. The vote followed a secret confidence vote on each member of cabinet, where Sebert was the lone minister to lose confidence from regular MLAs.

"I don't think it was a witch hunt," he told CBC on Friday.

"There was some dissatisfaction from regular members about many cabinet ministers on many issues and there clearly was some dissatisfaction with my performance, which I accept."

Sebert says one issue that has plagued him is the slowness with which government moves.

"I think that caused some frustration with the regular members," he said.

"I have been listening to them. I always have. But we perhaps haven't moved ahead as quickly on some of the reforms and changes that are needed."

Cabinet ministers had told the Legislative Assembly they would not resign as a result of the non-binding secret confidence vote.

"I am the minister of transparency and I thought that if regular members wished to remove a minister it should be done in an open and transparent manner," Sebert said.

"There's some personal motivation also, of course. I wanted to hang on."

Not upset with process or MLAs

Sebert still supports the midterm review and re-examining their mandates from time to time.

"I think it's a good idea. Certainly I think we need to have a reset after a couple of years. We do have a mandate, which in retrospect was probably overambitious and has too many items in it."

Sebert, who holds hefty files, including Justice, Lands, the N.W.T. Power Corporation, and Public Engagement and Transparency, says a cabinet shuffle would be up to Premier Bob McLeod and he would have to accept his decision.

"I'm quite prepared to work with the regular members," he said.

He believes his relationship with the seven members who voted to remove him from cabinet is "good."

"It hasn't really changed. I was not particularly upset by this whole process. I accepted it. I mean, I'm a member of the government. There are concerns, which I heard," he said.

"My relationship with them is no worse than it was."

Sebert said he had doubts about consensus government when he was elected, but in the last two years he's been convinced that it "can work and should work."

"I don't think it's been damaged by this experience. My view of consensus government is still good."