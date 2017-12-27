The Yellowknife Library is helping people lighten up.

It's added what are known as full spectrum desk lights. The lamps mimic the qualities of natural sunlight, and patrons are warming up to the idea.

Soumya Bulibadi is a young doctor, visiting from India. She spends hours a day at the library, preparing for residency entrance exams.

"It is kinda dull here because of no light ... and I have to study all day so I need light, but then I saw this and it's good for your brain."

Soumya Bulibadi at a full spectrum light station in the Yellowknife public library. (Kirsten Murphy/CBC)

The library turned on their four full spectrum lights in mid-December.

Library manager John Mutford says the recommended dosage is 30 minutes day, but they do not police usage.

"It's just a non-invasive way for people to enjoy the library in some healthy light."

Research suggests the special light lessens symptoms associated with seasonal affective disorder, also known as SAD.

The lights were paid for out of the library's operating budget. Mutford believes in the benefits of full spectrum lighting, but does not have one in his office.

"But I do [have them] at home, and I do enjoy them, and swear by them."

Mutford says the response has been favourable and they're considering getting more lights next winter.