Two days of powerful winds in Rankin Inlet ripped away part of a roof, forced schools and some roads to be closed, and delayed at least one flight.

The winds began gusting Sunday night, peaking at 50 km/h, but reached as high as 86 km/h on Monday.

It was so strong that a section of the roof peeled off the building that houses the Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. and Service Canada offices.

The RCMP closed the roads near the office to protect the public and all three schools in the hamlet were closed through the morning.

Deputy Mayor Harry Towtongie said it's been a long time since winds have been this strong in the community and people need to be careful.

"What we're worried about most is garbage and plywood or wood from the construction [sites]," he said. "People need to be aware and watch their kids when strong winds like this come."

Things aren't expected to get much better on Tuesday, with wind speeds staying around 50 km/h and gusting up to 70 km/h throughout the day.

A posting on The Rankin Inlet News Facebook page also notes that a Calm Air flight destined for Churchill and then Winnipeg has been delayed into Monday evening "due to weather challenges."

Passengers can call 1-800-839-2256 for updates.